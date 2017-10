Sept 13 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* ACQUIRES FURTHER PROPERTY PORTFOLIO IN NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA

* ‍TARGET RENT OF AROUND CHF 1.1 MILLION (EUR 0.95 MILLION) WITH A VACANCY RATE OF AROUND 5%​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF A PURE RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO WITH 266 UNITS IN BOCHUM AND HAMM​

* ‍BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE​

* ‍PROPERTIES WERE SOLD BY A LARGE, REGIONAL PROPERTY COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)