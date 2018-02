Feb 1 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* ‍FY STRONG INCREASE IN EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO AROUND CHF 50 MILLION, AFTER CHF 15.5 MILLION DURING PREV YEAR​

* ‍ANNUALISED TARGET RENTS RISE BY 109 PERCENT FROM CHF 16.3 MILLION DURING PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 34 MILLION​

* ‍> POSITIVE OUTLOOK: CONTINUATION OF DYNAMIC GROWTH EXPECTED IN 2018​

* ‍MEDIUM-TERM EXPANSION OF PORTFOLIO TO 9,000 RESIDENTIAL UNITS PLANNED​