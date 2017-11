Nov 2 (Reuters) - Peak Resorts Inc

* Peak resorts refinances and extends revolving credit facilities

* Peak resorts - closed a new $10 million revolving line of credit and renewed its $15 million acquisition line of credit with royal banks of missouri​

* Peak resorts inc- ‍two new facilities accrue interest at a rate of prime plus 1%, with outstanding principal amounts payable in full within 14 months​