Jan 19 (Reuters) - Peat Resources Ltd:

* PEAT RESOURCES LIMITED SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BELAIR AFRICAN METALS SARL

* PEAT RESOURCES - TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARES OF BELAIR IN CONSIDERATION OF 15 MILLION FULLY-PAID AND NON-ASSESSABLE COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY