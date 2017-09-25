BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables did not incur any material physical damage
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Laplaya Beach Resort & Club closed starting Saturday, following a mandatory evacuation order and remains closed
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Currently believes Laplaya Beach Resort & Club will reopen during Q4
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Company does not believe that property damage or lost business at Laplaya was material