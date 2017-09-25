FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日 / 中午12点26分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables did not incur any material physical damage​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Laplaya Beach Resort & Club closed starting Saturday, following a mandatory evacuation order and remains closed​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Currently believes Laplaya Beach Resort & Club​ will reopen during Q4

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Company does not believe that property damage or lost business at Laplaya was material​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

