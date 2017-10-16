FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust refinances its credit facility and term loans
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 中午12点17分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust refinances its credit facility and term loans

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust refinances its credit facility and term loans

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍ amended and restated its $450 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and four term loans totaling $675 million​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍pricing on credit facility and term loans has been reduced, and overall terms and covenants have been improved​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍$450 million credit facility and $300 million unsecured term loan were extended to January 2023​

* Pebblebrook Hotel-prior $175 million term loan now consists of $65 million unsecured term loan maturing in 2022, $110 million unsecured term loan maturing in 2024​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍company’s $200 million unsecured term loan matures in 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below