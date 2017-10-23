FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.80
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上8点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.80

2 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.80

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍same-property revPAR in Q3 of 2017 declined 3.1 percent versus same period of 2016 to $229.68​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍“we remain cautious in our outlook for remainder of 2017 and will remain so until we see demand trends strengthen”​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees Q4 ‍adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.39 to $0.43​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees ‍Q4 adjusted EBITDA $41.7 million to $44.7 million​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - co’s ‍189-room laplaya resort 7 club incurred damage from Hurricane Irma, which co estimates will cost about $12.0 to $15.0 million​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - estimates that due to disruption caused by Hurricane Irma, laplaya’s hotel EBITDA was reduced by $0.1 million in September​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍anticipates approximately $5.0 million less of EBITDA during Q4 related to disruption caused by Hurricane Irma ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below