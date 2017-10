Oct 27 (Reuters) - Peekaboo Beans Inc:

* Peekaboo Beans officially launches U.S. Expansion and announces $3m brokered private placement co-led by Canaccord Genuity and Gravitas Securities

* Says will issue up to 5 million units of company at a price of $0.60 per unit pursuant to private placement co-led by Canaccord Genuity

* Says ‍intends to use proceeds from offering for U.S. Expansion and expanding operations in Eastern Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: