Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pegasystems Inc:

* PEGASYSTEMS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* QTRLY ADJUSTED ‍SHR $0.27​

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.04​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF $239.5 MILLION VERSUS $199.6 MILLION

* ‍ GAAP AND NON-GAAP REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $950 MILLION​