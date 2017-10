Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces Phase V pipeline expansion update

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - ‍company is also revising its capital cost estimate for Phase V by an additional $135 million for a total capital cost of $385 million​

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - ‍company continues to anticipate bringing Phase V into service in late-2018​