Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp:

* Pembina Pipeline Corp reports strong third quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue $‍1,041​ million versus $970 million

* Qtrly total volume ‍2,134​ mboe/d versus 1,903 mboe/d last year

* Qtrly earnings per share $‍0.22​