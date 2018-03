BRIEF-Pengrowth Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AS WELL AS 2017 RESERVE RESULTS

* PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP - Q4 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION OF 24,702 BOE PER DAY WAS SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS FOR 24,500 BOE PER DAY

* PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP QTRLY ‍FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS $0.02 PER SHARE‍​

* PENGROWTH ENERGY - SEES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET GROWING PRODUCTION VOLUMES THROUGH COURSE OF YEAR TO ESTIMATED 2018 EXIT RATE OF ABOUT 24,000 BOE PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: