BRIEF-Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 晚上7点20分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets

* Says ‍sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs​

* Says ‍cost savings, when combined with sale proceeds result in transaction being neutral to funds flow​

* Says ‍upon completion of sale, Pengrowth’s Alberta assets include its Lindbergh Thermal Oil, Quirk Creek and Fenn Big Valley Assets​

* Says to sell ‍majority of remaining legacy assets in Alberta for nominal cash consideration, assumption of abandonment, reclamation liabilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
