BRIEF-Pengrowth Energy posts Q3 average daily production 35,072 boe/d vs 55,137 boe/d
2017年11月9日 / 晚上10点28分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Pengrowth Energy posts Q3 average daily production 35,072 boe/d vs 55,137 boe/d

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍Q3 average daily production was 35,072 boe per day, compared to average daily production of 55,137 boe per day in Q3 of 2016​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees FY 2017 ‍average daily production of 39,500 boe per day to 41,500 boe per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees FY 2017 ‍total capital expenditures of $125 million ​

* Pengrowth Energy - sees 2018 capital program of between $50 million & $60 million, to support annual production rate of 22,500 boe per day to 24,500 boe per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
