FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 小时前
BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 晚上8点34分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* Pengrowth closes significant asset sales and reaches agreement in principle on key elements of covenant relief

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍achieved average daily production of 49,349 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day during second quarter​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05

* Pengrowth Energy-agreed on key elements of amendment with noteholders who represent necessary majority of notes affected by proposed amendment​

* Pengrowth Energy-‍proposed amendment includes relaxation of its covenants for period commencing with Q3 & up to and including period ending Sept 30, 2019​

* Pengrowth Energy-‍agent bank for credit facility approached that would also see a reduction in credit facility from $1.0 billion to $400 million​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍revised annual 2017 production guidance of 41,500 to 43,500 boe per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍revised annual 2017 funds flow from operations guidance of $90 million​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍Pengrowth anticipates its Q4 of 2017 average production to be 31,000 to 33,000 boe per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below