FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says Q3 revenue $806.2 million
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点23分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says Q3 revenue $806.2 million

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc-

* Penn National Gaming reports record third quarter 2017 revenue of $806.2 million and income from operations of $143.7 million, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $107.3 million, which exceeded guidance

* Q3 revenue $806.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $796.3 million

* Penn National Gaming Inc - qtrly ‍shr $8.43​

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees December quarter ‍net revenues$756.6​ million

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees December quarter earnings per common share of $0.17​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $764.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees FY 2017 net revenues of $3.14 billion; sees FY 2017 earnings per share of $8.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below