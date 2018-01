BRIEF-Penn Virginia Announces Retirement Of Executive Chairman And Appointment Of New Members Of The Board Of Directors

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp:

* PENN VIRGINIA ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* PENN VIRGINIA CORP - COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS

* PENN VIRGINIA CORP - HARRY QUARLS WILL RETIRE FROM HIS POSITIONS AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE FEB 28, 2018

* PENN VIRGINIA CORP - UPON QUARLS' RETIREMENT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE REDUCED FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO SIX MEMBERS