BRIEF-Penn Virginia Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.40

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp

* Penn Virginia Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 loss per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penn Virginia Corp - ‍produced 9,396 barrels of oil equivalent per day in quarter​

* Penn Virginia Corp - ‍for october 2017, production averaged approximately 12,200 boepd​

* Penn Virginia Corp sees q4 production 13,300-14,000 boepd‍​

* Penn Virginia Corp sees 2018 capex ‍$255 million - $295​ million

* Penn Virginia Corp - ‍addressing impact from hurricane harvey by adding a third rig to program​

* Penn Virginia Corp - ‍depending on commodity prices, anticipate keeping third rig active through end of 2018​

* Penn Virginia - ‍expect new 3rd rig will allow co to increase volumes to range of 20,500 to 22,500 boepd for 2018​