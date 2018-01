Jan 30 (Reuters) - Penns Woods Bancorp Inc:

* PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $11.3 MILLION VERSUS $10 MILLION

* PENNS WOODS BANCORP - ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE TO INCOME TAX PROVISION NEGATIVELY IMPACTED EPS BY $0.58/SHARE FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* QTRLY ‍DILUTIVE OPERATING EPS WAS $0.71; QTRLY DILUTED EPS WAS $0.15