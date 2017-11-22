BRIEF-Pennymac financial says co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pennymac Financial Services Inc

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - ‍On November 17, co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement​

* Pennymac Financial Services says ‍repurchase agreement in an aggregate principal amount of up to $200 million, of which $100 million is committed - SEC Filing​

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - ‍Repurchase agreement will be used to fund newly originated mortgage loans​

* Pennymac Financial Services - ‍Scheduled maturity date of repurchase agreement is Nov 16, 2018, and obligations of please are fully guaranteed by PNMAC​

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - ‍Mortgage loans are serviced by please​ Source text: [bit.ly/2zuFCS6] Further company coverage: