BRIEF-Pennymac financial says co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement​

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - On November 17, co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Financial Services says repurchase agreement in an aggregate principal amount of up to $200 million, of which $100 million is committed - SEC Filing
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - Repurchase agreement will be used to fund newly originated mortgage loans
* Pennymac Financial Services - Scheduled maturity date of repurchase agreement is Nov 16, 2018, and obligations of please are fully guaranteed by PNMAC
