BRIEF-Pennymac financial says co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement​
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 晚上10点35分

BRIEF-Pennymac financial says co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pennymac Financial Services Inc

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - ‍On November 17, co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement​

* Pennymac Financial Services says ‍repurchase agreement in an aggregate principal amount of up to $200 million, of which $100 million is committed - SEC Filing​

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - ‍Repurchase agreement will be used to fund newly originated mortgage loans​

* Pennymac Financial Services - ‍Scheduled maturity date of repurchase agreement is Nov 16, 2018, and obligations of please are fully guaranteed by PNMAC​

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - ‍Mortgage loans are serviced by please​ Source text: [bit.ly/2zuFCS6] Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
