BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.44

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pennymac Financial Services Inc-

* Pennymac Financial Services, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $201.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - qtrly net assets under management were $1.6 billion, essentially same as $1.6 billion at march 31, 2017 and June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $226.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S