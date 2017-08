Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust :

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍book value per common share of $20.04, down from $20.14 at march 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: