1 个月前
BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust enters into amendments to financing arrangements with Barclays Bank
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月21日 / 晚上8点57分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust enters into amendments to financing arrangements with Barclays Bank

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust -

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on June 16, co through its units entered into four amendments to financing arrangements with Barclays Bank Plc​

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - ‍pursuant to terms of repurchase agreement, PMC may sell, and later repurchase, newly originated mortgage loans​

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust -‍repurchase agreement is used to fund newly originated mortgage loans that are purchased from correspondent lenders by pmc

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - ‍maximum aggregate purchase price provided for in repurchase agreement is currently $600 million as result of temporary increase​

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - ‍under terms of repurchase amendment, committed amount was decreased from $220 million to $170 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2sUTwJC) Further company coverage:

