Dec 12 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc:

* PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE EXPANDS PRESENCE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

* PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE - SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CAR PEOPLE, A U.K. USED VEHICLE SUPERMARKET GROUP

* PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC - ESTIMATED ACCRETION IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.05 TO $0.07 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS FROM DEAL

* PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC - ‍CAR PEOPLE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ESTIMATED ANNUALIZED REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: