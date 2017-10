Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pentair PLC

* Reg-Pentair announces new electrical company nVent

* Pentair PLC - ‍stacy McMahan to be named nVent CFO, joining CEO Beth A. Wozniak’s leadership team​

* Pentair PLC - ‍Company’s separation into two independent, publicly-traded companies remains on track to be completed in Q2 of 2018​

* Pentair PLC - ‍McMahan previously served as CFO at Spectranetics Corporation​