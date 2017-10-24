FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 中午12点10分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-Pentair reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.69

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pentair PLC

* Reg-Pentair reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.95

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.23 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $2.41

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $0.82

* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.9 billion

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.69

* Sees Q4 revenue about $1.24 billion

* Sees Q4 revenue up about 4 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $4.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PENTAIR PLC - sees ‍2017 adjusted EPS to be approximately $3.53​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

