BRIEF-Pentair reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.69

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pentair PLC
* Reg-Pentair reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.95
* Q3 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.23 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $2.41
* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $0.82
* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.9 billion
* Sees Q4 revenue about $1.24 billion
* Sees Q4 revenue up about 4 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $4.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PENTAIR PLC - sees 2017 adjusted EPS to be approximately $3.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)