BRIEF-Pentanova Energy announces operational advances in Colombia And Argentina

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Pentanova Energy Corp

* Pentanova Energy Corp announces operational advances in Colombia and Argentina, strategic credit facility

* Pentanova Energy Corp - ‍Has received an offer for a senior credit facility with a Tier-1 International Financial Institution​

* Pentanova Energy -Anticipates entering into a term loan facility for an initial principal amount of approximately us$ 20 million in near term​

* Pentanova Energy Corp - ‍New credit facility will be used to fund capital programs in both Argentina and Colombia​