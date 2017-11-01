BRIEF-People Corp to buy Assurances Dalbec Ltée for $16.1 mln​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - People Corp

* Announces agreement to acquire Assurances Dalbec and $22 million bought deal private placement common share offering

* Agreed to purchase assets of Assurances Dalbec Ltée (ADL) for $16.1 million​

* Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to company’s earnings​

* Entered agreement pursuant to which underwriters have agreed to purchase 3.3 million common shares at a price of $6.70 per share​

* Pursuant to deal, existing credit facility will be amended to increase total availability under facility to approximately $83 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: