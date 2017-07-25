FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 天前
BRIEF-PepsiCo announces long-term partnership with Washington Redskins
2017年7月25日 / 下午3点01分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-PepsiCo announces long-term partnership with Washington Redskins

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc:

* Says Washington redskins & co announce long-term partnership making co official & exclusive non-alcoholic beverage, snack provider for team, FedExField

* Says co will also be presenting partner of Redskins 2017 season

* Says co gains exclusive selling, dispensing and serving rights at FedEx field beginning August 2017

* Says co to have exclusive marketing rights to Redskins, mobile,TV,digital assets,in-stadium signage, local media, retail promotional opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

