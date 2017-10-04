FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- There was a marked slowdown in convenience store channel in Q3
2017年10月4日 / 下午1点08分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- There was a marked slowdown in convenience store channel in Q3

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc

* CEO on conf call- there was a marked slowdown in the c store channel in Q3

* CEO on conf call- Gatorade, which accounts for approximately 1/5 of our Q3 volume , declined

* CEO - drove 6% net revenue growth for cheetos brand in q3 with new products, such as Cheetos, Jalapeño Cheetos and our Simply line and Mac And Cheetos

* CEO - in Latin America, continue to see very challenging macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability, which dampened consumer spending

* This year, our e-commerce retail sales are projected to be up 80% in the United States and nearly double in China

* CEO - “when you start getting into this competitive battle of more and more promotions, we’ve been there, done that, i don’t think that is a way to create long term strong businesses.”

* CEO - “ ownership of the bottling business is going to make a huge difference” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

