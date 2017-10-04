FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pepsico reports Q3 core earnings per share of $1.48
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 上午10点23分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Pepsico reports Q3 core earnings per share of $1.48

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc :

* Pepsico Q3 earnings per share $1.49

* Q3 core earnings per share $1.48

* Q3 net revenue $16.24 billion, up 1 percent

* Pepsico Inc Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $16.31 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pepsico sees 2017 core earnings per share $5.23

* Now expects FY organic revenue growth to approximate co’s year-to-date growth rate

* Pepsico Inc FY2017 earnings per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pepsico - Foreign exchange translation now expected to negatively impact reported net revenue growth by about 1 percent point for FY

* Pepsico - Foreign exchange now expected to negatively impact FY core EPS by about 1 percent point

* Pepsico - Continues to expect 2017 net capital spending of about $3 billion, dividend payments of about $4.5 billion, share buybacks of about $2 billion

* Pepsico - Company intends to reinvest the Britvic gain in the balance of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

