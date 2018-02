Feb 5 (Reuters) - Perceptron Inc:

* PERCEPTRON ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* ‍Q2 BACKLOG INCREASED 16.3% TO $48.5 MILLION

* QTRLY SALES $20.4 MILLION VERSUS $21.8 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT REVENUE IN RANGE OF $18.0 MILLION TO $21.0 MILLION FOR Q3 2018​

* ‍REAFFIRM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: