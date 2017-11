Nov 6 (Reuters) - Perceptron Inc:

* Perceptron announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Perceptron Inc - qtrly ‍revenue $19.3 million versus $17.5 million​

* Perceptron Inc - qtrly ‍backlog increased 14.8% to $48.9 million​

* Perceptron Inc sees Q2 2018 ‍revenue in range of $20.0 million to $23.0 million​

* Perceptron Inc - qtrly ‍total bookings $23.2 million versus $21.8 million​