BRIEF-Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 mln rights offering

July 10 (Reuters) - Peregrine Diamonds Ltd
* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights offering
* Says shareholders of record on July 17, 2017 will receive one right for each common share held
* Peregrine Diamonds- proceeds of offering to be used to complete remainder of 2017 Chidliak Diamond Resource Expansion Program
* Peregrine Diamonds - Eric Friedland, Newstar Securities Investments, Exploration Capital entered into standby purchase agreement with Peregrine
* Peregrine Diamonds - purchasers severally agreed to collectively purchase up to 55.9 million common shares that are not otherwise purchased under offering