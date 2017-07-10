FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 mln rights offering
2017年7月10日

BRIEF-Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 mln rights offering

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Peregrine Diamonds Ltd

* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights offering

* Says ‍shareholders of record on July 17, 2017 will receive one right for each common share held​

* Peregrine Diamonds- ‍proceeds of offering to be used to complete remainder of 2017 Chidliak Diamond Resource Expansion Program

* Peregrine Diamonds - ‍Eric Friedland, Newstar Securities Investments, Exploration Capital entered into standby purchase agreement with Peregrine​

* Peregrine Diamonds - purchasers severally agreed to collectively purchase up to 55.9 million common shares that are not otherwise purchased under offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

