BRIEF-Peregrine pharmaceuticals says nominating committee will evaluate Ronin and Swim's nominees

July 13 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals issues statement regarding ronin trading and sw investment management’s letter to stockholders

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals inc says nominating committee will evaluate ronin/swim's nominees

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals-confirmed that ronin trading llc, sw investment management llc submitted 3 candidates for election to co's board at co's agm

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - "we have engaged in various discussions with representatives of ronin trading and sw investment management"