Nov 21 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Co

* Performance Food Group - ‍pricing of secondary offering by affiliate of Wellspring Capital Management of 5 million shares of co

* Performance Food Group - ‍pricing of secondary offering of 5 million shares of co at a public offering price of $28.25 per share​