5 天前
BRIEF-Performant Financial Corp reports Q2 loss per share $0.05
2017年8月8日 / 晚上8点17分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Performant Financial Corp reports Q2 loss per share $0.05

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Performant Financial Corp-

* Performant Financial Corporation announces financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue fell 5.8 percent to $35.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $125 million to $145 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Performant Financial Corp - for 2017, reiterating guidance for revenue in range of $125-145 million with adjusted ebitda in range of $10-13 million

* FY2017 revenue view $133.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

