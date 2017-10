Sept 22 (Reuters) - Perfumania Holdings Inc

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - on Sept 19, co received a letter from staff of Nasdaq stating ‍co’s common stock will be delisted from Nasdaq stock market ​

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - ‍co intends to emerge from chapter 11 as a private company, does not plan to appeal Nasdaq staff's determination​