Sept 15 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc

* PerkinElmer Inc - ‍Announced upcoming retirement of Andy Wilson, senior vice president and chief financial officer​

* PerkinElmer Inc - ‍Wilson will retire in August 2018​

* PerkinElmer Inc - ‍Company has engaged an executive recruiting firm to assist in an external search to fill CFO position​