BRIEF-PerkinElmer reports Q2 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.57

Aug 3 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc:

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $0.57; Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67; Q2 GAAP revenue $547.0 million versus $536.2 million

* Based on overall performance for H1, remain on track to deliver FY financial commitments

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $2.23-$2.31; sees FY adjusted earnings per share $2.84-$2.92

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $554.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)