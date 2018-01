BRIEF-Perkinelmer Reports‍​ Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share From Cont Ops of $0.35

Jan 25 (Reuters) - ‍​Perkinelmer Inc:

* Q4‍​ GAAP LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.35

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.97

* ‍​Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.35 INCLUDES IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* ‍​Q4 GAAP REVENUE $641.6 MILLION VERSUS $566.8 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED REVENUE $641.8 MILLION VERSUS $567 MILLION

* ‍INITIATES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.28 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $3.50

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94, REVENUE VIEW $618.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S