BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental reports Q3 loss per share $0.17
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月10日 / 下午12点49分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental reports Q3 loss per share $0.17

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc

* Perma-Fix reports financial results and provides business update for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $11.8 million versus $12.9 million

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc - ‍closure of co’s east Tennessee materials and energy corporation facility is proceeding on schedule​

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc - ‍ upon final closure of M&EC, believe co will eliminate approximately $4 million of annual expenses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

