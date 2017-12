Dec 15 (Reuters) - Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc :

* PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 SALES ROSE 9 PERCENT TO $27.5 MILLION

* BACKLOG WAS $59.3 MILLION AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.43