2 个月前
BRIEF-Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares cash distribution to holders of its units
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日 / 晚上8点26分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares cash distribution to holders of its units

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Permian Basin Royalty Trust-

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust - declared cash distribution to holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.041151 per unit, payable on july 17, 2017

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust- distribution decreased slightly from previous month due to decline in oil and gas production for waddell ranch properties

* Full restoration of tubb mcknight water station should be completed by end of May

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust - Conocophillips notified trustee that they are evaluating retroactive prior-period adjustments

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust -expense to be incurred bringing water station back on line of about $1.2 million (gross) to project of working interest owners

* Permian Basin Royalty Trust-not clear at this time as to what cost to trust will be in bringing tubb mcknight water station back on line, until incurred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

