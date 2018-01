Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc:

* PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY 41 EMPLOYEES; MAJORITY EXPECTED TO BE WITH CO‘S SALES FORCE & COMMERCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

* PERNIX THERAPEUTICS - ‍EXPECTS TO COMPLETE REALIGNMENT PLAN TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS, ALIGN WORKFORCE ON JAN 5, 2018 - SEC FILING​