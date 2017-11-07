BRIEF-Perpetual Energy reports ‍Q3 average production of 10,330 boe/d​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc
* Perpetual Energy Inc releases positive third quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Perpetual Energy Inc qtrly average production of 10,330 boe/d versus 14.1 boe/d
* Perpetual Energy Inc - qtrly oil and natural gas liquid (“NGL”) production averaged 1,711 bbl/d, virtually flat to q2
* Says adjusted funds flow reached $8.2 million ($0.14/share) in Q3
* Continues to expect to exit 2017 at a production rate approaching 13,000 boe/d (85% natural gas)
* Perpetual Energy Inc - sees 2017 total capital spending plan of $73 to $78 million, expects to exit 2017 at production rate approaching 13,000 boe/d
* Says perpetual forecasts 2017 adjusted funds flow of approximately $28 million to $32 million
* Says annual production in 2018 is anticipated to increase by approximately 30% over 2017
* Perpetual energy inc - Q3 average production of 10,330 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: