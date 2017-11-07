FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perpetual Energy reports ‍Q3 average production of 10,330 boe/d​
2017年11月7日 / 下午1点34分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Perpetual Energy reports ‍Q3 average production of 10,330 boe/d​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc

* Perpetual Energy Inc releases positive third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Perpetual Energy Inc qtrly average production of 10,330 boe/d​ versus 14.1 boe/d

* Perpetual Energy Inc - qtrly ‍oil and natural gas liquid (“NGL”) production averaged 1,711 bbl/d, virtually flat to q2

* Says ‍adjusted funds flow reached $8.2 million ($0.14/share) in Q3​

* Continues to expect to exit 2017 at a production rate approaching 13,000 boe/d (85% natural gas)

* Perpetual Energy Inc - sees 2017 total capital spending plan of $73 to $78 million, expects to exit 2017 at production rate approaching 13,000 boe/d​

* Says ‍perpetual forecasts 2017 adjusted funds flow of approximately $28 million to $32 million​

* Says ‍annual production in 2018 is anticipated to increase by approximately 30% over 2017​

* Perpetual energy inc - ‍Q3 average production of 10,330 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

