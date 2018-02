BRIEF-Perrigo Company Reports Select Preliminary Unaudited 2017 Financial Results

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc:

* REPORTS SELECT PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CALENDAR YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PERRIGO COMPANY - ‍WILL RESCHEDULE ITS Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINAL EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL, PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 27, 2018​

* PERRIGO COMPANY - ‍CO NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE ITS FINAL INCOME TAX REVIEW PROCEDURES RELATED TO RECONCILIATIONS OF SPECIFIC NON-CASH ITEMS​

* ‍COMPANY IS WORKING TO COMPLETE ITS YEAR-END TAX REVIEW PROCEDURES​