BRIEF-Perrigo Q2 loss per share $0.49

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo company plc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.49

* Q2 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.18 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.45 to $4.70

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.84 to $1.09

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22 excluding items

* Reached an agreement to divest israel active pharmaceutical ingredient (api) business for $110 million in cash