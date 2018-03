March 5 (Reuters) - PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA:

* 9MTH ‍LOSS OF 0.5 MILLION CHF DUE TO COSTS OF REORGANISING ITS FÜLL DIVISION​

* ‍9MTH SALES UP BY 9 PER CENT TO 34.6 MILLION CHF​

* PERROT DUVAL - ‍CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AFTER TAXES IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 0.5 MILLION CHF AND 0.8 MILLION CHF AS AT 30 APRIL 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)