Oct 31 (Reuters) - PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF UNLISTED STRAIGHT BONDS OF A MINIMUM CHF 5 MILLION NOMINAL​

* ‍ISSUE OF FIXED RATE STRAIGHT BONDS OF A MAXIMUM OF CHF 6 MILLION​

* ‍PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON OUTLOOK ON INVESTMENT ACTIVITY AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE​ Source text - bit.ly/2zSaoQQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)